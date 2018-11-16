John Langolf

LANGOLF, JOHN of Marysville; died November 15, 2018. He was 92.

Born June 13, 1926 in Kimball Township to the late George and Dorothy (nee: Wehrwein) Langolf. He married the former Wanda Madeline Prescott on June 3, 1950 in Port Huron. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Wanda Langolf; three children, Jean (Bud) Gilbert, Roy (fiancé Lisa DeLeary) Langolf and Kellie (Sam) Bordatto; eight grandchildren; Robin Buccellato, Heather (Stephen) Ritter, Stacey (Stephen) Earl, Lindsay (Stephen) Walters, Evan Langolf, Alyssa (Jimi) Plouffe, Nicholas Pontine and Christopher Gilbert; eight great grandchildren; James, Katrina and Karli Buccellato; Matthew Charest, Courtney Seale, Zoe Ritter, Andrew Earl, Roman Plouffe and Aimee Gibbons; one great great granddaughter, Ava Charest; one brother, Sylvester Langolf; three sisters, Selma (Bill) Redpath, Noreen Hinchen and Judy Avers; preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Kay Hamilton. John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy WWII. He retired from Mueller Brass after 42 years and was formerly employed in the warehouse at Sears and Roebuck, Port Huron. A member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post #449 Marysville. John enjoyed hunting and woodworking. Funeral service will be 12 noon on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church 1023 Michigan Ave., Marysville, MI 48040. Pastor Gary MacManus, officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday at Marysville Funeral Home from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Graveside service with military honors will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd., Holly, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Leader Dog for the Blind or Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence go to www.villagefh.com.