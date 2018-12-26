Jose Olmeda

OLMEDA, JOSE V. of Ortonville; died December 25, 2018. He was 82.

Born October 19, 1936 in Puerto Rico. He is survived by two sons, Joseph Michael (Joyce) Olmeda and Christopher Paul Olmeda; ten grandchildren, John, Jr., Tony, Michael, Paul, Christopher, Cristina, Ashley, Shyla, Jimmy and Milque; two sisters, Lucy Olmeda and Paulita Alicea; also survived by thirteen great grandchildren; one son-in-law, Salvador Munoz; one daughter-in-law, Joselyn Olmeda; he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce Mary Olmeda; one daughter, Catherine Munoz and two sons, John Olmeda and James Olmeda. Jose retired from Samuel and Son Steel, Detroit. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made Care and Share Fund at St. Anne. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com