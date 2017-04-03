Joseph Clay Wilson of Ortonville; died April 2, 2017.

He was 82.

Born September 10, 1934 in St. Helens, Kentucky to the late James P. and Ethel E. (nee: Horton) Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife Dana Wilson; 11 children, Curtis (Carol) Wilson, Dwayne (Laura) Wilson, Michael (Cissy) Wilson, Dawn (Russ) Francis, Steven (Debra) Yuchasz, Jeffrey (Randee) Yuchasz, Christopher (Julie) Yuchasz, Lindsay Chase-Yuchasz, Kenneth (Robin) Yuchasz, Mark Melling-Wilson and Donna Wilson; 26 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Joseph retired from Pontiac Motor and also from Brandon Schools as a Bus driver. He fostered several children thru the years. He loved sports excelling at golf, bowling and softball. He passed his passion for sports down to his children. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Interment will be at Hadley Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org/Donate. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.