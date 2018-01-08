Joyce Atkin

Mrs. Joyce (Osborn) Atkin of the Millington, and Forest Twp. areas, passed away early Wednesday morning January 3, 2018 while at the Brookdale Assisted Living in Hampton Twp. of Bay City Michigan. Joyce was 81.

Joyce was born on May 19, 1936 in Flint, Michigan and was the daughter of the late Robert and Harriet (Shurtz) Osborn. Growing up in Millington she graduated from Millington High School. On June 26, 1954 Joyce married George Atkin and together she and George celebrated 36 years of marriage before George passed away in February of 1991. For many years Joyce worked for the Burns Egg Farm in Millington, MI and when she retired she was working for Smiths Meats in Otisville MI in the cutting room as a rapper. When she lived in Ortonville, Mi Joyce was very active with the VFW-Post #582 Auxiliary.

Joyce leaves her family to cherish her many memories. She leaves; daughter and a son in-law, Marlene and husband Dr. Dennis Spender, two sons and daughter in-laws;(Michael) Mike and Paula Atkin, and (Lawrence) Larry and Ann Atkin. She leaves also nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, a brother and sister in-law Robert and Virginia Osborn, and a sister and brother in-law, Maddie and Bill Bone. Joyce leaves also many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The Atkin family will receive friends at the Hanlin Funeral Home in Millington, MI on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and for a brief time on Friday at the Millington Church of the Nazarene from 12:00 pm until the services begin. Funeral services for Joyce were held at 1;00 pm Friday January 5, 2018 at the Millington Church of the Nazarene and the burial followed at the Millington Twp. Cemetery in Millington. Memorial Gifts of Remembrance can be directed to Edna Burton Senior Center in Ortonville, Michigan