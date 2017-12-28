Junior Goodrich grappler tops 100 wins

By David Fleet

Editor

On Dec. 20, Honour Kline, 17, a GHS junior defeated Collin Dalwitz of Holly High School, earning his 100th career win as a Martian wrestler during competition at Goodrich.

At 6 feet-one inch and 184 pounds Kline now has a career record of 101-23. He was a state qualifier as a freshman and finished fifth in state competition as a sophomore. He is also a member of the Michigan Black Pit Bulls summer travel wrestling team.

Kline started wrestling in the sixth grade.

“It was first year in middle school and my friends were signing up for wrestling,” said Kline. “I was a chunky kid. I did know what wrestling was all about, nor what to expect. The first day of practice I showed up in blue jeans—I was very unprepared. It was hard work.”

“Then I just really started to like wrestling,” he said. “You can be both an individual and part of a team—either way you can come out winning.”

This year Kline’s goals are to make the state finals, break the school take down record and have no more than three loses in a season.

“I have one loss so far,” he said.