Junior’s Cafe & Creamery open winter months

Goodrich-Ice cream’s not just for summertime anymore.

“It may be cold outside but ice cream’s still popular even during the winter,” said Dan Andrews, owner of Junior’s Cafe and Creamery, 8233 S. State Road. “Just in time for the holiday’s we have peppermint stick ice cream and an eggnog shake. We also have pumpkin pie ice cream with chunks of real pumpkin—great for the holidays.”

Junior’s will be open year around and are set for holiday gatherings including dessert trays, with mini cheese cakes, chocolate brownies and pretzels.

For those cold winter nights Junior’s offers movie rentals to accompany Ashby’s and Homemade brand ice cream.

“We have more than 1,200 DVDs to rent,” he said. “Cups, or cones that are gluten free and bars are available.”

Junior’s Cafe and Creamery opened in 2016 and was awarded The Citizen’s 2018 Best of the Best for sundaes and desserts. (810) 636-6269