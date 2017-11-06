Justin Kaczmarek, age 24, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

He was equal parts inspiring, adventurous, kind hearted, and funny. Justin entered a room with a smile and a joke, and left echoes of his contagious laugh everywhere he went. He was hardworking and diligent; whenever he set a goal he would achieve it. Justin was a sports enthusiast and he also enjoyed gaming. Anyone who ever had the chance to meet Justin will remember him for his loving, gentle soul. He will be greatly missed.

Justin is survived by his parents: Dawn (Jeff) Fernandez, Frank (Brenda) Kaczmarek; step-father, Kevin Ferguson; sister, Autumn Ferguson; step-sisters: Jordan Fernandez and Megan Fernandez; step-brother, Ryan Ramseyer; grandmothers: Carol Nester and Loretta Cameron; five aunts; four uncles; girlfriend, Nicki Diehl; several cousins, and many, many friends.

A funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Hill Funeral Home, 11723 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and again on Thursday, one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Grand Blanc. Arrangements under the direction of Hill Funeral Home in Grand Blanc, Michigan.