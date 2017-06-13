Karin Dremann, of North Port, Florida, died on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 81 (just 2-days short of her 82nd Birthday).

Karin was born on May 26th, 1935 in the Baltic seaport city of Danzig, Germany (now Gdanisk, Poland), and she was the daughter of the late Fredy and Gertrude Kloevekorn.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years 6 months, Paul Dremann; their two sons, Andy and wife Wendy of Englewood, Florida, and Mark of Freeport, Maine with Jenny of Kennebunkport, Maine; A younger brother, Axel Kloevekorn and wife Carol, both from Hamburg, Germany; Seven grandchildren, Chelsea, Brooke, Kalie, Andrew and Axel of North Port, Florida, and also Jake and Dex of Freeport, Maine.

The Memorial services will begin at 10:15 AM, Saturday, June 17 at Farley’s Funeral Home. Leading the Services will be Pastor Dr. Randy Winkel of Lakeside Lutheran Church of Venice, Florida. Directly following the services will be the Urn Placement (into a Columbarium Niche) at Venice Memorial Garden cemetery. Thereafter everyone is invited to Old World Restaurant for free refreshments and sharing memories about our beloved Karin Dremann.

The family will be glad to receive friends from about 9:30 to 10:00 AM at Farley’s Please remember to sign the Guestbook and enjoy the Slideshow all about Karin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.