Katelynn Mumford, Mrs. Voyer’s 4th Grade class

My name is Katelynn Mumford, I am in fourth grade. I have only been in BFIS for about a year and the thing I will miss the most are the amazing teachers and of course all the good books in the library. The reason I will miss all the teachers is that they work so hard for us kids. We are so busy playing outside and having fun and groaning at teachers to pay attention. They spend their nights grading our papers or planning fun things for us. Some other things I love about BFIS are Big Apple Bagel Day because I don’t know any other school that does it. Well, that brings me into my next sentence; I like how BFIS is unlike any other school, like when they have the March Madness games. And another thing I love about BFIS is a lot of our fundraisers help other stores and the community. For example, OCEF and just recently we helped Flint with their water crises. I also love the math units in BFIS that we use bridges math books. The reason I love the library is because they spend a lot of time sorting books for us. Another thing I love about BFIS is all the little learning gadgets such as the unit blocks, scales, fraction pieces, and the flash cards. I love how they buy us electronics like iPads and Chromebooks. What I also like about BFIS is how all the teachers are different in good ways. I also will miss a lot of the kids in BFIS because they are respectful, kind, and caring for one another. I also love how we switch classes a lot so we don’t get bored of the same classroom. I love how everyone is so forgiving. These are a lot of things I love and will miss about BFIS