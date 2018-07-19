Katherine Sorenson

SORENSON, Katherine (nee: Kruchko); of Waterford; July 17, 2018; age 93.

Preceded in death by her husband Edward Sorenson, and her 6 brothers; survived by many nieces and nephews. Katherine was employed by GMC Truck and Coach for 18 years and served in the U.S. Army. Friends and family may visit Sunday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Monday, July 23, 2018 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to SAAD, PIME Missionaries for impoverished children. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com