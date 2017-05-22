Kenneth O. Williams II of Clarkston; died May 19, 2017.

He was 71.

Born November 15, 1945 in Brown City, Michigan to the late Kenneth and Ella (nee: Weiberg) Williams. He is survived by one daughter, Brianna (David) Gabbard; one son, Kenneth (Brittney) Williams, III; five grandchildren, Haylee, Hunter, Ayden, Piper and Kenneth, IV; mother-in-law, Clara Switzenberg; wife, Marjorie Birdsong; he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Ann Williams and one brother, John Williams. Ken owned and operated Williams Sand and Gravel. He was a member of the Genesee Valley Tractor Collectors Club, Yesteryears Tractor Club and the Clarkston Eagles. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Interment will follow at Meadowview Memorial Gardens, Davison. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to your charity of choice. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com