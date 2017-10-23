Kenneth Robert “Bob” Henley

HENLEY, KENNETH ROBERT “BOB” of Ortonville; died October 21, 2017.

He was 68.

Born on February 16, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late K.R. and Frances (nee: Mott) Henley. He married the former Judy Tunk on September 13, 1974 in Fenton, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy of 43 years; two children, Josh (Megan) Henley and Sarah (Graham Goodrich) Henley; six grandchildren, Maddie, Zane, Beau, Jack, Kate and Gabe; one sister, Gelene (Mike) Listro; his father-in-law, Steven Tunk. Bob was a 1973 graduate of GMI, a member of Alpha Tau Omega and retired from GM after 40 years. He was a member and Past Grand Knight of the Fr. Ging Council, Knights of Columbus. A board member of Charles A. Fellows Trout Unlimited. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, serving on the Parish Council, Finance Committee Chair, Stewardship Commission and a Eucharistic Minister. He coached T-Ball and Softball with BGO and played Santa Claus for many years at the Brandon Library. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at St. Anne Catholic Church (825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville). Final resting place will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF or Trout Unlimited Kids Camp. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family, go to www.villagefh.com.