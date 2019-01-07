Kevin Mitchell Glygoroff

GLYGOROFF, Kevin Mitchell of Ortonville (formerly of Lk Orion & Hadley); passed away December 17, 2018; age 51. Preceded in death by his wife Linda and his brother Carl “Butch” Glygoroff, Jr. Loving Son of Mary Lynn Glygoroff (Ortonville) and Carl R. Glygoroff (Hadley Twp). Dear brother of Leanne (Dewayne) Chavis. Uncle of Jamie and Christina. Following ’85 graduation from LOHS, Kevin began his career as a carpenter/builder hanging doors & cabinets, doing trim work, framing, and supervising bldg of condos. Moved to Arizona, married, bought & operated a business. Over the years, Kevin mastered many phases of building, plumbing and electrical. Returned to MI, changed career path to HVAC, attended full-time classes @ OCC AubHlls. Achieved many certifications & was due to graduate this term. Along with studies, Kevin founded New Found Hope Ministry. He spent much of his time helping others, speaking to groups and counseling with individuals who had lost their way. Visitation and service were held Saturday December 22 at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment was at Greenwood Cemetery in Hadley Twp. on Jan 2nd, 2019. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com.