Lady Blackhawks snag play-off win

By David Fleet

Editor

AFlint Metro League championship may have eluded the Lady Blackhawks basketball team this season, but a play-off win, the first since Nov. 15, 2006, will provide a building block for next year.

“The season definitely had its ups and downs,” said Jason Sheldon, third year Blackhawk head coach. “We did not finish as high in the standings as we wanted to, but we still accomplished a lot.”

The Lady Blackhawks opened post season play Feb. 27 at Grand Blanc High School, defeating the Bobcats 37-33 in a come from behind win.

“Grand Blanc is a great team,” said Sheldon. “We were trailing at half time in that game 20-16—so when the girls came in the locker room I told them, ‘We can do this.’ The girls came out in the second half and played as hard as they had all season and walked away with a victory. The team just really stuck together. I so proud of the girls and their efforts this season. “

The Lady Blackhawks took on Fenton in the second round of districts on Wednesday and fell by the final score of 58-48

.