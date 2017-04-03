Laura Lorraine Barnett

Laura Lorraine Barnett of White Lake formerly of Ortonville, Michigan; died March 31, 2017.  Barnett, Laura V17-25

She was 91. 

Born April 27, 1925 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late George H. and Blanche (nee: VanHorn) Bailey.  She is survived by three children, Sharon (the late Brian) Glover, Steve Barnett and Terrill (Lawrence) Currin; two sister-in-law’s, Hilda Lowrey and Dorothy Barnett; also survived by 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin John Barnett, Sr.; one son, Edwin J. Barnett, Jr. and two granddaughters, Kelli Baize (nee: Glover) and Christine Glover.  Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville.  Interment will be Ortonville Cemetery.  Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.   Memorial contributions may be made to White Lake Presbyterian Church or Alzheimer’s Association.  Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com

