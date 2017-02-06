Lawrence James Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, LAWRENCE JAMES of Burton, Michigan formerly of Goodrich. Died February 4, 2017. He was 68. Born January 23, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Robert and Margaret (nee: Smith) Willoughby. He married Dawn Marie Passeno on August 28, 1971 in Detroit, Michigan. She preceded him in death on September 17, 2008. He is survived by three children, Jill (Fred) Witmer, Brandy (Robert) Lee and Chris (Aubrey) Willoughby; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Christian, Gerritt, Madison, Jordan, Caleb, Brenden and Alizabeth; three brothers, Ronald (Martha) Willoughby, Kenneth (Arlene) Willoughby, Timothy (Deborah) Willoughby; one sister, Marra (James) Kelly. Lawrence was a veteran of the U.S. Marines-Vietnam. He loved to golf and was a member of Hadley Acres. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Private Service with interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Assn. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com