BASS, Leonore M.; of Clarkston; passed away at home on October 27, 2018; age 88;

preceded in death by her husband George; mother of Randee (Steven) Schneider, Loren (Nancy Eubanks) Bass, Barry (Danita) Bass, Linda Bass & Adrienne (Troy Cubero) Bass; grandma of Cory, Aron, Emma, Halley, Olivia, Madelyn, Austin & Gillian. Leonore owned & operated Lee’s Fashion Jewelry/Dixie Bargain Mart, Waterford for 69 years. She enjoyed the theatre, dancing, traveling and was known as “the dancing queen” and “the mother of Bedrock Express”. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 4:00pm-6:00pm & 7:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Service Wednesday 12:30pm at the funeral home with visiting at 11:30 am. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Leonore Bass Senior Activity Memorial Fund, c/o Bedrock Express, 4974 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI 48329 Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com