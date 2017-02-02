Letter to the editor: Feb. 4, 2017

Like Trump, like follower!

(In response to: ‘I am so over it,’ a letter by Tamara Itoney-Carden, The Citizen, Jan. 28, 2017, page 6)

I was surprised to see such a derogatory response to Susan Bromley’s column “Why I march.” This letter was filled with many statements that are inaccurate and also with vague innuendoes that I felt compelled to respond to it.

First, in the final paragraph there is the statement “why don’t we really hear what all women have to say, particularly the 53 percent who proudly voted for Mr. Trump.” FACT: After searching the internet and numerous websites including factfinder.com and the Donald’s favorite, Wikipedia, Trump received ONLY 41 percent of the female vote and Clinton 54 percent. Which is further collaborated by the fact that Trump only received 46.1 percent of ALL votes cast while Clinton had 2.9 million more votes at 48.2 percent.

Second, there is this statement that “Many of these groups (I think referring to the millions who participated in the Women’s March) were funded by George Soros.” Of course, just like the insecure Trump, this wild accusation is backed up with nothing. No facts, no references, no evidence, NOTHING! Third, if, as stated, “I am so over it” then WHY write the letter? Obviously that’s not the case, just as Trump still can’t come to grips with losing the popular vote.

I could go on, but I think y’all get it. In ending, I would just like to say that I’m a real Republican who prefers the facts whether it favors my party or not.

Kris Kordella

Brandon Township resident