Letters 12-24-16

Gun shots

Dear Editor,

(In response to: ‘Too Close: Hunter’s errant bullet narrowly misses township official,’ The Citizen, Nov 26, 2016, page 1)

I read with interest your account of the Atlas Township supervisor who was narrowly missed by bullets.

I have two comments. One, was Mrs. Onica wearing blaze orange? It is a good practice in the fall (Not only on opening day; in fact it may even be the law, or should be).

Two, the article stated she heard two shots before the bullets struck above her head.

Pardon me, if I have my physics right I see this: First, the bullet travels faster than the speed/sound. So she should have heard the shots after the branch was hit, also Nov. 16 is in the beginning of gun season so she may have heard many other unrelated shots.

Tim Jankens

Thank you woodworkers

Dear Editor,

The Community Christmas Toy Store thanks the Brandon Woodworkers for their generous donation of the doll high chairs and all of the wooden toys that you made and donated. We want to let you know how much we appreciate that you selected our group to receive this gift and how they were very much appreciated by the parents who shopped on Saturday. These gifts, because of their uniqueness, were placed in a raffle and all the parents could put in for the drawing after the toy store ended. The parents were called and were so excited to have won these great gifts. This will help guarantee that the children who won will have a fantastic surprise and will have great memories of the holiday in 2016. This year, we were able to help approximately 230 children whose parents shopped. Without people like you, our group would not be able to make sure that our mission that “no child is left out at Christmas” would come true. However, because of your generosity, children will wake on Christmas morning with smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts because Santa will have remembered them. As the parents of children, this is the smile that parents want to see because they know that the day will be filled with laughter and joy. We realize how blessed we are in our daily lives to be able to give this joy to children who are less fortunate.

Thank you again for your support. It is truly appreciated by not only the committee, but also the children of our community. We are a 501c3 organization and all monies collected are spent on the children who live in the Brandon School District. if anyone in your organization would like to have further information, we have created a website at www.brandonccts.org to give to people a better opportuinty to view what our committee does. Please feel free to view the website. Again, thank you for your support.

The Community Christmas Toy Store

Janet Kurnat

, Treasurer