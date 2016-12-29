Letters Dec. 31, 2016

Dena Marie Bancroft

Foundation

Dear Editor,

The Dena Marie Bancroft Foundation, keeping with their tradition of honoring Dena’s memory of being a joy giver and smile maker for children at difficult times, have this year adopted the Snitgen family (James, Emily and children Madeline and Alexander). Their gifts of food, toys and clothing, have ensured the family will have a Merry Christmas. Emily was diagnosed this year with stage-four breast and bone cancer

Dena graduated from Brandon High School and is greatly missed by family and friends, but she continues to make the world better.

Thank you for letting the readers know how great this community is and the Bancroft’s are a great example of being a neighbor stepping in to help.

Keith DeWitt

Only in America

(In response to: ‘Gun shots,’ a letter to the editor by Tim Jankens, The Citizen, Dec. 24, page 6.)

Dear Editor,

I would like to comment on the Tim Jankens letter that thinks we should all wear hunter orange just because it’s hunting season. Is Jankens really trying to make it Mrs. Onica’s fault for being in the way of hunting because she wasn’t wearing orange? Only in America can a bullet almost hit you, but it’s your fault. Wow.

Robert Boger

DDA New Year’s resolutions

Dear Editor,

I don’t know about you, but I never seem to think about New Year’s resolutions until we are already into the new year. I am a few days earlier this year, but not much!

You may or may not commit to resolutions, but if you do, I’ve pulled together a few ideas focused on our local community that I want to share.

Here are three ways you can have impact on Ortonville in 2017:

1) Shop local – this one is a no brainer for residents and business owners alike…At the most basic level, buying local ensures that more money is staying in your community. Now more than ever we recognize that when consumers buy local, they’re keeping their communities unique and thriving, and assisting in the creation and retention of local jobs. For every $100 spent at a locally-owned store, $43 remains in the local community.

2) Inspire others – while shopping local has impact, you can also recruit others to shop local. Tell family, friends, neighbors and co-workers about your positive experiences shopping locally…then ask them to do the same and soon our community could become a giant web of local networking! Inspire people to keep checking out local businesses and keep returning to Ortonville.

3) Get involved and be supportive – A lot of what happens in Ortonville is generated by local organizations, faith community, and other volunteer groups. Get involved with one. You may not have a lot of time, but most organizations are glad to have whatever time you can give.

Be supportive…sponsor an event, attend a function or help get the word out on something a local group is planning.

Let me know how I can support you and your plans/goals for 2017!

Thanks for considering these three resolutions…if you do them already, I extend an even greater thanks!

Happy New Year!

Matt Jenkins

, executive director, Ortonville DDA