Letters home: Life of local Union Cavalry Pvt.

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas- Private Eli Jennings’ letters home to his wife Nancy provide a glimpse of the life of a Union Solider.

Four letters penned in 1863 during the Civil War by Eli and one from his wife Nancy to her sister were recently shared by long time Ortonville resident Ron Sutton. Eli is the great grandfather of Mary Lou Cooper (Sutton), Ron’s wife and Donald G. Cooper her brother.

Sutton recalled comments from family members who knew Eli.

“The family members said Eli’s health was never good after he returned from the Civil War,” said Sutton. “The letters from Eli were passed down through the years,” said Sutton. “It’s time we share them with others.”

Eli was born in Atlas in 1837 he married Nancy Johnson on Feb. 8, 1857. He enlisted in the Union Army and reported to Lapeer on Aug. 4, 1862 then to Detroit as part of Company K of the 4th Michigan Cavalry Division. After training Co. K left Michigan with an enrolment of 1,233 officers and men on Sept. 26, 1862, for duty in Louisville, Ky. Among the men who served in the 4th Michigan Cavalry was James Vernor, Sr., who after the war became a well known pharmacist and the developer of Vernor’s Ginger Ale.

Eli’s letters home were written following the Battle of Stones River fought from Dec. 31, 1862 to Jan. 2, 1863, in Middle Tennessee, near the town of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

According to Eli’s declaration for pension, on Oct. 14, 1863 during a march near Louisville his horse fell on him injuring his spine resulting in paralysis of the lower extremities. The results was gangrene of both legs. He was discharged Sept. 8, 1863. He returned to Atlas and died at the age of 59 on July 14, 1897. According the Genesee County Census of 1890 the Jennings’ property was worth $2,800. The couple had four children of Ulysses S. Jennings (1865-), Etta Jennings (Jones, 1869-), Lulu L. Jennings (Richmond, 1873-1947) and Maggie M. Jennings (Ries Straley 1875-1946).

Following Eli’s death, his wife Nancy petitioned government to have his Civil War Pension continue. The request was denied.

Check out other letters at thectizenonline.com. Shelby Stewart contributed to this story.