Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

My name is Dylan. I live in Clarkston, Michigan. I have been good this year. How have your elves been?Thank you for the nintendo 3DS and other gifts. For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch, big lego sets, nerf guns, pokemon cards, and Harry Potter stuff. Would you please bring these.

Love, Dylan, P.S. I will bring milk and cookies.

Dear Santa,

My name is Alessandra. I live in Pontiac, Michigan. I have been super good this year. How have Mrs. Claus and thereindeer been? Thank you bringing me an Elf on the Shelf, bracelet maker, radio, a Michigan University hat, and Michigan bed set.

Love, Alessandra,P.S. I will have milk and cookies.

Dear Santa,

My name is Elliott. I live in Holly, Michigan. I have been extremely good. How have you been? Thank you for the gifts. Would you please bring me a lego ninjago fire mech, a dragon puppet, minecraft collectables, a golden fidget spinner, a bowser stuffed animal?

Love, Elliott, P.S. I will have milk and cookies

Dear Santa,

My name is Jordan. I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I have been good this year. How have all of you been? Thank you for the minecraft story mode season 1, splatoon toys, games, candy and Halo you brought me last year. for Christmas would you please bring me Minecraft story mode season 2, Xbox 1, earphones and headphones and popcorn, Halo?

Love, Jordan, P.S. I will have carrots for your reindeer and cookies or more cookies for you and Mrs. Claus.

Dear Santa,

My name is Eric. I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I have been good this year. How are your reindeer doing?Thank you for the pokemon cards and Thomas sets you brought me last year. For Christmas would you please bring me a Titanic model, a Titanic lego set, and a Nintendo 3DS?

Love, Eric

Dear Santa,

My name is Brayden. I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I have been very good this year. How have you been doing? Thank you for the snow blocks and the coloring book that you brought me last year. For Christmas can you please bring me play station, pokemon cards, animal coloring book, walkie talkie and lazer tag?

Love, Brayden, P.S. I will have plain milk and sugar cookies and carrots for your reindeer.

Dear Santa,

My name is Logan. I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I have been very good this year. How have you and the elves been? For Christmas would you please bring me a 3DS, a lions helmet, pokemon packs, Signed Lions football by Golden Tate, and a giant poop Emoji pillow?

Love, Logan .M

Dear Santa,

My name is Eathan. I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I’ve been super good. How are the reindeer doing? Thank you for the piano, science kit, and other toys you brought last year. For Christmas would you make a wolf teddy bear, pokemon figures, and a pikachu pillow?

Love, Ethan, P.S. I will have cookies &milk for the reindeer & you

Dear Santa,

My name is Troy. I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I have been very good this year. How have you and Mrs. Claus been? Thank you for the presents last year. For Christmas would you please bring me an i-Pad, legos, chewy pajamas, Rubiks cube, and pokemon cards?

Love, Troy

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacqui. I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I have been very good this year. How have you been? Thank you for the gifts you brought me last year. For Christmas would you please bring me a bow an arrow set, lol dolls, boots, toy horse, and an easy bake oven?

Love, Jacqui, P.S. I will bring milk and cookies.

Dear Santa,

My name is Julie. I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I have been very good this year. How have every body been?Thank you for the gifts you brought me last year. I love you. Thank you for the crown ornament. For Christmas please can I have fidget spinner, bow and arrow and a lol dolle?

Love, Julie, P.S. I will have milk and cookies for you at Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Melissa. I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I have been very good this year. How have you and Mrs. Claus been? Thank you for the American girl doll you brought me last year. For Christmas, would you please bring me American girl doll Ice cream truck, a toy Santa, and American girl doll dinner set?

Love, Melissa, P.S. I will have Christmas cookies.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacquelynn. I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I have been good this year. How have your reindeer been?Thank you for what your brought me last year. Would you please bring me a paw paptrol set and a little for real tiger, too? The three other things are for-real monkey, a lego set and Pikachu?

Love, Jacquelynn, P.S. I left you milk and cookies

Dear Santa,

My name is Alaine and I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I have been extra good to my mom and dad, and George, and Emmie too. Thank you for the toys you gave me last year. Can you give me a Nintendo 3Di XL?

Love, Alaine, P.S. I want to see Mom

Dear Santa,

My name is Leland . I live in Ortonville, MI. I have been EXREMELY awesome!! How are your elves doing (including buddy?) Thanks for the ATV, the Snoopy toys, and the stocking fillings. For Christmas can you bring me; Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, TV, and apple, and a super puffy rocking chair?

Love, Leland, P.S. your reindeer need an apple, you and Mrs. Claus get a Poptart® and cookie!

Dear Santa,

My name is Kamryn. I live in Ortonville, Michigan. I have been excellent. How have you been, Santa? Thank you for the gifts you brought me last year. Please bring me a smart watch, fingerling, slime, the emoji movie, a real piano, and orbeez.

Love, Kamryn

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryken, I live in Clarkston, Michigan. I have been good this year. How are you and the elves been?Thank you for the star wars figure. Tablet, and legos you brought me last year. This Christmas for my wish list I want Xbox360, Lego minecraft sets, and a lego starwars set.

Love, Ryken.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma . I live in Sashabaw Meadows. I have been very good this year. How have your reindeer been? Thank you for the bear, pillow and shopkins. For Christmas would you please bring me clothes for my Baby alive, a different sister for my Baby Alive, crazy nails, oonies, LoL dolls?

Love, Emma,P.S. I will have cookies and milke for you and carrots for your reindeer.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ronin. I live in Clarkston, Michigan. I have been good. Have you been good or bad? For Christmas please bring me a hoverboard, PS4, water gun, water proof coat army costume.

Love, Ronin, P.S. I will have milk and cookies for you