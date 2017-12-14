Letters to Santa

Miss Alford’s Oaktree second grade class

Dear Santa,

Thank you this great year. Did you sent my elf? His name is Cake. And this is what I want for Chirmas. American Gilr doll, slow rising huge squishies, choker, hatchemas, a pop socket.From, Molly

Dear Santa,

Thank you for going to every body’s house. It is very nice to get us present’s. May I have some tiny squishies and a white skin bity baby and some planit pudy. From, Maya

Dear Santa,

I wish I had pokemon cards for x-mas this year and a phone please thank you. Love, Vlad

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gifts! I would like a drone, pokemon, bey blades, paper plane book and a pair of shoes. Merry Christmas!

Peyton

Dear Santa,

May I please have a phone, a Nintendo switch, a batman set, the lion king movie, the major payne movie.From, Jacob

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last Chrismas. I love storys about you. I want a really wellywisher named willa and willa bootts and clothes. In my stocking I wante a little many twinkle and sparlele.Sincerely, Cali

Dear Santa,

I hope I am a good gril. I hope I an on the good list. You are really nice. What I want for Christmas is an American girl doll.

From, Samantha

Dear Santa,

Thank you for always bringing such great things. Thank you for sending Alfie. He does funny things he has played checkers with football homets and the grome left a note that said he cheted. I am sure that my elf will tell you what I want.

From, Carter

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing us presents. Did you send Alfie the elf? Alfie took a selfie on my teachers phone and posted it on facebook. I want a slime kit and some squishies for Christmas. Thank you. I also want a JoJo bow maker, some cute pants, and dome bare books to write in. Love Charley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the presents every year and being so nice. And thank you for sending my elf buddy. Do you know him? Thank you for the Pokemon cards and it was nice to see you on Hallowween love nemo. I want a artury set for Christmas. Have a good year! Love, Nemo

Dear Santa,

Pie face sky high, science experiment set, twin hatchimals. A big Art set. Live Dog and cat. A Kitty blanket. Live bearded dragon.. Window wonder. 2 fit board blue and purple. I love you. Oh and if you can speek to god tell Him I love him plese. I am counting on you Santa.Sicreily Abby

Dear Santa,

Thank you for presents. Alfie is fun to find. Christmas is fun. Have a good year. From, Jacob H.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all of the present’s every year! 1. Pie face sky high. 2. Pie face showdown. 3. Pie face. 4. American girl doll. Pick the rest out. From, Reese

Dear Santa,

I would like a violin, please. Thank you for the presents last year. Alfie is being very naughty. Merry Christmas, Sophie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Elf on the shelf. It was nice to see you at Christmas. I would love to have a flute so I can annoy my sisters. I would also like a whoopee coushon. One for my mom when she sits on the couch and one for my dog so I can send him outside when he sits on it. Have a good year! Love, Adyson

Dear Santa,

Do you know what I want for Christmas? I want wings for Christmas so I can fly. I want to fly so I can see a good view of the sky. It would be so amazing. It would be like a dreamland! I also would like giant floaties. I want a telescope to look at the sky and microscope so I can look at germs. Merry Christmas, Liam

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want hexbug shark. It is like a little shark that swims in a tank. I also wont a apple watch. Santa thank you for every present each year. From, Jonathan

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all of the presents. Thank you for sending Alfie. I would pokemon cards. Merry Christmas! Love, Tanner

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the presents you gave me last year. Alfie has been good, but the only thing he did was stole my teacher’s phone and took a selfie. That was funny. I would like an electric train that is a tanker train. Merry Christmas and happy new year!Love Caden

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all of the presents you gave me last year. This you can you please get me an amertican girl doll. Can you get me smooshines, too. Alfie has been pretty good so far, except when he took miss Alford’s phone! Today he is fighting Darth Vadar.Merry Christmas, Grace

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. Alfie is annoying Mrs. Alford. Alfie took mrs. Alford’s phone. Slim a robot shark a garfeeld stuffed animal a shark. Sark is a brand of vacyom that you don’t hafto control.Love Elliot

Dear Santa,

I want a four wheeler, a go-cart and jewelry, school stuff and Michigan stuff. Love, Jordyn

Dear Santa,

Than k you for the presents last year. I want metal beards duel lego set, metal beards seacow set, an iPhone 7 and a RC and a RC3 wheeler.

Merry Christmas, Drew

Dear Santa,

American girl stiff. I want a truly me doll that has freckls wavy blond hair and brown eyes and freckles wavy dark brown hair-hazel eyes and western horse, pracing draft horse and a barn with horse care accessories and saddle and award set western hat, a chocolate lab puppy western chambray outfit and riding helmet. A classic apricot poodle puppy and a fancy pet oufit. Sincerly, Kayleigh

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year! Can you get me a galaxy S8 and virtual reality glasses, Nintendo switch. I like that you give presents and that you are nice to everyone. Merry Christmas and a happy new year. Sincerely, Colin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being nice. It was nice to see you! I want for Christmas that zoomer pony, unicorn, horse and cat. I want the movie Elves. More cutie cars more happy places. The most thing I want is more elves at my house. Maybe Alfie could move in with me over Christmas! Miss Alford would like that. She doesn’t like our elf. Please send chippet back, she is missing.

Merry Christmas, Victoria

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving presents for kids. I want a harly Quinn doll. A joker doll. A hamser. Amaracan girl doll and planit pudy. And a fake kitten. 1000000 slime kits.

From Melisa