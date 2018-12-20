Letters to Santa

Front from left Fiona, Brittany, Megan, Casual, Kinzee and Laela. Middle from left Harlow, Maya, Harley, Aleigha, Kellan, Avery, Ryder and Ronin. Back from left Naiyah, Madelynn, Luke, Isabella, Ayden, Blake, Luke and Natalie. Michelle Morales in very back. Photo by Patrick McAbee.

Dear Santa,

What time will you come? Is your sled ready? Why do you come to Bass Pro Shop? Carrots are for reindeer. Milk and cookies are for you. I love Christmas. What I want is Cosmo Nintendo and a Christmas ornament. Merry Christmas! Love, Luke

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? How are the elves? How is Mrs. Claus? I think I’ve been a good girl. I can’t wait for Christmas. It’s so cold down here. For Christmas, I would like a hover board. Love, Megan

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolf a baby? Where is the North Pole? How does your magic work? I’m happy for break. Where are you going so people can see you? Can Clyde come at 5:00 o’clock? I want a 5×5 Rubiks Cube, a snowboard, and a PS4. From, Blake

Dear Santa,

How much do you eat in a day? How much do you weigh? How do you go to houses in one day? I am kind to people. I help people. I listen to mom. I want a Nintendo 2DS XL. I want LOL dolls. I want poopsies slime surprise. Love, Kinzee

Dear Santa,

Does Rudolph’s nose glow? How do you make toys? How do my elves get to my house? I am very, very kind. I love Christmas. I love my elf. I would like an iPad, panda beanie boo, and slime kit. Love, Brittany

Dear Santa,

What is the North Pole like? Do you like your job? Is Steen a good elf? How old are you? Is Rudolph real? Do you like sugar cookies? I hope I get a phone, and a slime kit. Last, I want JoJo hightop shoes. I am really nice. I am seven years old. I like gymnastics. Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I want to know if you go ‘ho ho ho’? How old are you? How do you make toys? Today Toby brought me a toy. I have been really good this year. I am so excited for you to come. I want an iPad, a robot velociraptor, and a Lego Boost. Love, Ronan

Dear Santa,

Do you go ho ho ho? How old are you? What will happen if Christmas has no spirit? I love you. My friends are nice. You’re the best. I want a Nintendo Switch. I would like a hover board. I would love a really rad rowboat. Love, Ayden

Dear Santa,

I have three questions. How many elves do you have? How old are you? How cold is the North Pole? I love my elf. She’s fun. I love Christmas because I get to see my elf. Can I have a little brother and a hatchimal? Love, Fiona

Dear Santa,

I have been waiting for Christmas and I hope I can see Rudolph and can I get a phone or will I have to wait until I’m 10 years old? If I can’t get a phone can I get a doll house or a baby alive doll? Love, Bella

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are you fun? Do you go ho ho ho? I am six. I am fun. I can read. I would like a big Lego set. I would like a Pikachu toy. I would like a hover board. Love, Luke

Dear Santa,

Does Rudolph’s nose glow? How do you make toys? How do elves get to my house? I love Christmas. I am very kind. I love reindeer. want a go pro. I want a computer. I want a Nintendo Switch. Love, Aleigha

Dear Santa,

Can you bring your elves and can you come and bring a bell? I love Christmas. I also want a hover board and a phone and a PS4. Thanks Santa! Love, Harley

Dear Santa,

I have three questions for you if you don’t mind. First, how long does it take to deliver all the presents. Second, how many elves are there? Third, how many cookies do you think you eat in a day and that’s all but I would like to tell you three things about me. First, I love Roblox. Second, I like wolves and I love comfy places. Last, but not least, three things I would like for Christmas. First, may I have wolf things? Second, may I have roblox characters? Third, can I have a comfy bean bag please? I have been a good girl this year. Love, Natalie

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good girl. I have been nice. I believe in Santa. How good are the elves at making toys? What do you do? How many cookies do you eat in a day? I want Calico Critters. I want LOL Dolls. Love, Madelynn

Dear Santa,

I want to know about you. Do you listen to Christmas music up there? Do you like how cold it is up there? Do you like all your elves? Do you think I am a good girl? Santa, I have a sister. I like my elf that you gave me. Santa, I want for Christmas a lot of LOLs, an Xbox, and a lot of squishies and more. Love, Maya

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is your phone number and two posters and a 4LG and iPhone X and a Christmas. So that’s the end. So merry Christmas. From, Naiyah

Dear Santa,

The three things that I want for Christmas is some LOL dolls then a new book and some new games for me please. The three things that I want to tell you that I am seven years old. The second thing that I want to tell you, how does your reindeer fly, Santa? The third thing that I want to tell you that I’m trying to be good to everyone. Love, Laela

Dear Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is a hover board and slime and five poopsies slime and all the Legos and lots of squishies and an iPad and a vibrating tooth brush. What I would like to ask you is does Rudolph’s nose actually glow? Can the reindeer talk? I want you to know how I have been, okay? I have been really good. Love, Harlow

Dear Santa,

I wonder if you like music? What’s your favorite food of all? Santa I’m afraid of bugs. I know that you’re not a bug. Tell the tooth fairy. What does she look like? How do you fit down the chimney? What do you eat? From, Kellan

Dear Santa,

Do you say ho ho ho? How old are you? How do reindeer fly? I’ve been good. You are the best. I am kind and nice!!! Can I have $1,000,000? Can I have a slime kit? Can I have a lot of candy? Thank you! Love, Elayna