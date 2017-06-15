Letters to the editor

It’s their world, too

(In response to: ‘Aggressive, plentiful fowl draw ire of lakeshore residents,’ The Citizen, June 10, 2017, page 1)

Dear Editor,

After reading the article on waterfowl on Bald Eagle Lake, I feel a need to respond to this “problem” of aggressive and filthy birds on the premises of people living next to the lake.

We moved here because of the nature that abounds in this area. We feed the birds, including blue jays, Baltimore orioles, cardinals, turkeys, nuthatches, and others that show up in our yard. Incidentally, other wildlife that make regular appearances include deer, raccoons, skunks, opossums, squirrels, coyotes, snakes, spiders, bats, owls and pileated woodpeckers. I am trying to get sand hill cranes, but haven’t had any luck yet. My point is, that’s why we moved here. Not every animal is what we wanted to see or smell, but it’s their world, too.

We have taught our children and grandchildren to respect nature as the animals were here first. Teach your children to respect all animals. It worked for me and my kids and as a result, they love nature as I do and have a deep respect for it as I do.

If you don’t like wildlife, don’t move into the woods. If you don’t like waterfowl, don’t move next to a lake.

Larry Yeager

Groveland Twp.

Back in the saddle again

Dear Editor,

I haven’t written in any comments to The Citizen newspaper in a couple of years or more so I will take time to do so today.

I really enjoy reading The Citizen and when the mail comes on Saturday, I stop what ever I’m doing and sit down in my recliner chair and real all the local news. I always look for something from Bonnie B. and Sylvia R.

I’ve known both of these young ladies for several years and I always think about Sylvia when I drive by her house on my way to my land in Attica Township in the Lapeer area. I also enjoy “Dandy” Don Rush’s works. He does a good job. I think he and I would make a great team. I think I’m a quick-witted old man and “Dandy” Don could use some of my expertise in his columns.

I have never been accused of being the brightest light in my class in school, but I think I have come up with an idea that would save our police officers and the taxpayers a lot of money and driving time. There seems to be a lot of crime and problems in the trailer park off Sashabaw and Oak Hill roads—it keeps the “guys in blue” running back and forth. My suggestion—move the police substation from downtown Ortonville to the trailer park. This would save a lot of gas along with wear and tear on police cars and give the officers a much needed break from their busy days. More time, too, for doughnuts and coffee.

I would also like to say hello to the great staff at the Brandon Township offices—Brenda, Pam, Terry and Kim for all their help when needed. They are a great bunch of people.

I would also like to say hello to Allison, David Fleet and staff at The Citizen newspaper. They do a super job of putting out a newspaper that in my view is second to none. Keep up the good work.

In closing—I have lots of views to share so I will try to take time to write in once in a while. I hope you all have a great day and an enjoyable summer season.

God bless you all.

Ken Davis, Sr.