Letters to the editor April 29

Letters to the editor

Child abuse & autism

Dear Editor,

Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance began sponsoring this year an Autism Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention program during the month of April. We planted “Pinwheel Gardens” around the community as a reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children; made a student-designed banner highlighting these two initiatives which crossed M-15, which sadly was destroyed by the wind; and provided information to The Citizen newspaper to share information with you, the community. With that, we would like to thank those who supported the program.

The funds for the program were donated by Kassuba Enterprises, MSU Credit Union, Brandon Chiropractic, Mabelena Quilting Supplies, Regiani’s Dentistry, J Harrell Builders, Hamilton’s Propane, Bedrock Express, Cook’s Farm Dairy, Randy Wise Ford, A&W Drive-In, Jane Derry-Burkett Re-Max Encore, and Jayson Rumball of Rumball & Wojkowicz PLC.

Additionally, we would like to recognize the post-high program at Brandon Schools, which serves students with autism. Diane Zedan, Director of Special Education, teacher Laura Frye, and their staff have created a supportive atmosphere for their students. Check out their new location at Brandon High School next year where you will be able to purchase their cookies and muffins.

Further, our youth are supported by the investigative efforts of our Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the personnel at CARE House of Oakland County who work to prevent child abuse and prosecute those who have victimized children. It is still critical for us as a community to report suspected child abuse whether it is something you have seen or heard. You can do this by calling 855-444-3911.

Finally, thank you to The Citizen newspaper for reporting these very difficult stories of local child abuse. It is imperative that this information is provided to everyone, hopefully to keep us ever mindful of the need to report this type of information to the police. The withholding of this information only allows abuse to continue and even escalate.

Thank you.

The Brandon Groveland

Youth Assistance Board

Alternative facts, tinfoil hats

(In response to: ‘Earth Day,’ a letter by Walt Dilber, The Citizen, April 22, page 6)

Dear Editor,

A disparaging letter writer hypothesized that Earth Day is a Communist plot to destroy the United States and celebrate Vladimir Lenin. My initial reaction was incredulity, then outrage, then amusement. April 22, 1970 was chosen because the weather is turning warm, and it was between spring break and final exams for the college students who would be attending the events. There is nothing Communist about protecting the environment, that seems kind of like a GOOD thing. Lenin, in fact, was a great despoiler of the environment.

On any given day, thousands of people are born, both good, bad, and indifferent. The fact that Lenin was born on April 22 is a coincidence. Let’s put on our tinfoil hats and hypothesize the true or alternative inspiration for Earth Day.

St. Francis of Assissi, April 22, 1181: He is considered the first environmentalist, took a vow of poverty and preached about mankind’s stewardship of the Earth: Aha! Commie!

J. Sterling Morton, April 22, 1872: The founder of Arbor Day was born just 2 years after Lenin: Aha, conspiracy within a conspiracy!

Robert Oppenheimer, April 22, 1904: father of the atomic bomb, father of Earth Day, coincidence? · Eddie Albert, April 22, 1906: Who would want to save the environment more than the star of Green Acres?

Aaron Spelling, April 22, 1923: Just in case Charlie’s Angels can’t save the world.

Glen Campbell, April 22, 1936: Don’t let the rhinestones fool you!

Jack Nicholson, April 22, 1937: He’s Cuckoo for a Shining environment.

I could go on, but I’ve now reached 250 words.

Doug Tetmeyer

Another blessing

Dear Editor,

I must write another letter extolling the virtues of the good people in Ortonville. Another blessing has been bestowed on me.

On Monday, April 17, I had raked leaves from a 300-year-old oak tree in my front yard. I had raked them onto a large tarp that I intended to pull down to my burning spot. Anyone can guess how heavy that was to pull. I couldn’t move it. As I stood there contemplating how best to do this, a nice man (angel) walked around the house and said, “Can I help you with this?”

As your readers know, I believe in angels, so I saw an angel standing there. This is what he said to me: “I saw you as I was driving down Oakwood Road. I thought I should stop and offer help, but I didn’t stop. By the time I got to the fire station on Oakwood, I just had to turn around and come back. A little voice was telling me to turn around and offer help.”

His name is Scott Bills and as we talked I learned he is a friend of Bob Mullen and also Tyler Brill. Bob Mullen and his daughter Kaity have helped me in many ways, they rebuilt the fence and arches on my back yard, plus many other things. Tyler Brill was the person who stopped to tell me my barn was on fire. My car and my brother’s new truck were parked there beside the barn. He was yelling, “Get the vehicles out of here!” I am almost sure if we had not got them moved and they had exploded, most likely my house whould also have burned down.

Yes I do believe in angels. I have been visited by a few.

Sylvia Runyon

In Ortonville, no one

can hear you scream

Dear Editor,

At a local business, a few weeks back, I had the pleasure of meeting one of my fans. As I was checking out, this nice lady handed me the receipt with a warm two handed gesture, taking my hand in hers, saying, “So nice to finally meet you. I love your letters.”

Figuring she recognized my name from the debit card, connecting it to my well-written missives in The Citizen, I thanked her. She continued softly, telling me she looked in the Viewpoint section every week, hoping to see something from me.

I understood her quiet words. In a township that voted 68 percent for Trump, her opinion is not popular. I urged her to write her own letter. A recent Los Angeles Times editorial stated:

“Those who oppose the new president’s reckless and heartless agenda must make their voices heard.”

Maybe my cautious friend can’t be as vocal as crusty old grandmas can be. Maybe her community does not welcome opposing viewpoints from women.

Maybe her words to me are the only way she can meet the LA Times’ imperative. But she did make her voice heard.

Bonnie Beltramo