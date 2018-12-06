Letters to the editor Dec. 8

A cut above

Dear Editor,

Wow, is all I can say!! Once again I am so proud to live in this small, caring community. As a first grade teacher, I have a unique opportunity to be involved with families during successes and struggles.

I currently have a student who struggles to communicate his needs and is very sensitive to outside stimuli, especially sounds and touch. Needless to say, tasks that may be simple and routine for most people can be a real challenge for him. Due to his acute sensitivity to outside stimuli, getting a haircut is a HUGE struggle. It is such a struggle, that he has been unable to have a haircut in many months. Thankfully, Ryan Mooney, an amazing local barber, donated his time to give this student a haircut in his familiar, classroom environment.

Being in a familiar setting and supported by staff who work with him on a regular basis, made for a successful haircut appointment!

Ryan was patient, caring, and respectful. He allowed for the student to get acclimated to the sound of the electric clippers, no matter how much time the student needed to get comfortable. Ryan’s professionalism and willingness to do what ever it took to get the job done went above and beyond. At Oakwood we participate in the Positivity Project where students learn about various positive character traits. This week it just so happens that our students are learning about kindness.

Thank you so much Ryan Mooney for showing our students such a wonderful example of kindness and how to make a difference in this world by wielding it!

You are such a local STAR and we are grateful!!

Toni Schlaire

Christmas in the village

Dear Editor,

Many thanks to everyone involved in Christmas in the Village on Dec. 1 in Ortonville. It began many months ago with ideas, scheduling, volunteer commitments, and decorating. It resulted in a day that the rain could not chase away with crafts, food, a parade, Santa, business surprises, choir singing, tree lighting, and so much more. To the businesses, sponsors, volunteers, DDA, DPW, BTPR, vendors, and all of those behind the scenes- a very special thank you. Families and friends that spent their day in the Village were able to participate in another reason why Ortonville holds a special place in our hearts. Thank you for helping our community to start the Christmas season off right!

Tonja Brice

Village President

December 7: A day of remembrance

Dear Editor,

On this day of remembrance we must never forget the sacrifices made by a generation of Americans, called by Tom Brokaw “The Greatest Generation.” When a place and an event such as Pearl Harbor becomes etched on the national psyche, it is worthy of remembrance. On this date of December 7, it is important that we as a nation pause to remember the events of that day and to reflect on the sacrifices made by the military on that fateful day in 1941. Through our observances of this event, we are sending a message to our military men and women of today that we also honor them and their service. Today, the military men and women of our nation face new challenges and a new enemy in a conflict which is different than any we have fought in the past. But they carry on the traditions of service and sacrifice established by the generations of veterans who served before them.

On this date in 1941 our nation was sorely wounded and our national soul torn, but not broken. The World War II generation that shook off their initial shock, bound up their wounds, created the largest military in the history of the world and went on to defeat German Nazism, Italian Fascism and Japanese Imperialism.

As we pay tribute to those lost on December 7, 1941, we are reminded of our losses on September 11, 2001 when our country was again treacherously attacked by an enemy bent on destroying our nation and way of life. Again, the trust and confidence of our people were shaken. Many were shocked to realize that we were vulnerable to attack, no longer made secure by factors of geography. Again, we veterans are called on to serve our country, this time to help calm the fears of an unsure nation. It is our duty as veterans, to assist our friends and neighbors to face the new reality and to function effectively in it; in short to get on with our lives. To do otherwise is to let the terrorists win the psychological battle.

We veterans have an obligation to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of our great nation. To this end, we must be heard in the halls of government. We have an obligation to educate members of congress, most of whom have had no military service, about the need for a strong defense establishment. We must be the voice for the active duty military because it is precluded from participating in the political forum. Who better to understand the needs of our military than those who have served in it? We need to be heard in the budget battles on Capitol Hill. We veterans have done our duty to preserve and protect our American way of life. However, we must never forget, or allow our elected officials and civilian populace to forget, the sacrifices of those who lost their lives or were crippled and maimed in the defense of freedom. But our duty is not finished. We must keep our thoughts and prayers with those who have taken our places in the ranks of our armed forces in defense of this great nation. May they come home safe and victorious.

Duane F. Getzmeyer