Letters to the editor, Feb. 18, 2017

Disturbing the peace?

(In response to: ‘Weapons ordinance shot down after residents protest,’ The Citizen, Feb. 11, page 1)

Dear Editor,

On the subject of shooting at all hours. Isn’t there already a noise ordinance in place? So in other words—if you have a neighbor who is shooting all the time, couldn’t you call the police on disturbing the peace? My neighbor just got called on for playing music too loud, police told him he was disturbing the peace and to turn it down. Wouldn’t guns fall under this?

Robert Boger

Thank you, Tamara

Dear Editor,

Kudos to Tamara Itoney-Carden for her refreshing letter in the View Points on Saturday, Jan.28, 2017.

Ed Gromek

Thank you, township board

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the township board for placing their trust in me. As trustee, I hope to make a positive difference in the township.

Since June of last year I have attended 16 board meetings, so I have a basic understanding of the issues facing the township. A request I have heard consistently from residents is to have additional documentation posted to the township website for monthly board meetings in addition to the agenda.

A first reading of a proposed weapons ordinance change was on the February agenda. Social media played a vital role in assuring standing room only attendance and I think it was great that so many citizens were present to defend their Second Amendment rights. But Facebook is not the appropriate venue to search for official documentation. Currently, the only real option is to visit the township office to review these documents. I will work to ensure that additional information, pertinent to new business agenda items, is posted to the township website.

Scott Broughton

Brandon Township Trustee

Motivation a wonderful thing

(In response to: ‘Greenhouse again,’ The Citizen, Feb. 11, page 2)

Dear Editor,

The Citizen

article, “Greenhouse Again,” was an inspiring read. Jared Hernandez and Evan Bierkamp’s inspiration to renovate the Oaktree Elementary greenhouse was indeed a great community plan and I was proud of them as I read the article, even though I have never met them. They saw that the greenhouse needed attention, they recognized the hands-on value the classes once taught there were to them and other students, and then they decided to do something about it.

Motivation can be a wonderful thing, and something that is often lost. I am so very pleased to know that classes can resume once again in the greenhouse, as I am certain many people are, and that little fingers may soon be digging in the soil once again at Oaktree. I thank these fine young men for their inspiration, perspiration, and dedication to a very worthy cause.

Angie Adamec

Goodrich

God bless you all

Dear Editor,

With sincere appreciation, we would like to thank all the wonderful people, who gave kind thoughts, prayers, and monetary donations for Mary Duman-Juno.

Special lifetime Tami Macgregor-Nedeau and the Lions Club for organizing and collection of money for Mary’s care!

The love and caring by all was and is truly amazing.

Also much gratitude to St. Anne Catholic Church, O.C.E.F. and Father Gerry for the many blessings of prayers and food.

God bless you all, Nathalie Duman

The abuses have begun

Dear Editor,

(In response to: ‘I am so over it,’ a letter by Tamara Itoney-Carden, The Citizen, Jan. 28, page 6)

Dear Editor,

I have spoken with dozens of women and men who marched on Jan. 21, in Washington DC, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Montpelier, Boston, and Miami, and none of them received anything for their efforts. They paid for their transportation and provided their own housing, food and signs. They were there because of concern over how the new administration, based on campaign promises, might abuse its power. The marchers wanted to let the world know about their fears for civil rights, freedom of speech, a free press, immigration, and simple civility. I could not find one protester who received anything but advice from organizers struggling to guide a group much larger than expected through a peaceful march.

The abuses have begun: We have learned that there are facts and alternative facts; a Department of Interior employee who took a photograph of the inauguration crowd from the Washington Monument and compared it to the same photo taken during Obama’s first inauguration was banned from disseminating any further information; Environmental Protection Agency employees received the same ban against sharing information regarding the science of global climate change (both of these were rescinded after public protest); the president of Mexico made it clear that he had no intention of paying for a wall and declined to even meet with the man who based much of his campaign on that promise; our borders have been closed to people of certain lands and particular faiths (Trump promised a Muslim ban); there have been many orders signed in these first days and many have been what the marchers feared.

I am proud to be an American, proud of our democratic process and I understand that Donald Trump is our president. I also take pride in our rights to free speech and a free press. Many of us feel ‘obligated’ to assemble and defend our country against abuses from the White House, and ‘It is only week one.’

Celia Ryker

More Itoney bulloney

(In response to: ‘Freedom of speech, look it up,’ a letter by Tamara Itoney Carden, The Citizen, Feb. 11 page 6)

Dear Editor,

In the first paragraph there is the claim “it was actually 53 percent of the white women’s vote that accounted for Mr. Trump’s sum total.” This is barely a majority and means that a full 47 percent of white women voted against Trump. However, what is more noteworthy and very sad is the fact that she does not mention women of color or ethnicity that is different from hers. I guess all the other women besides white women have no meaning or worth in her distorted world. Shameful!!

Then she decides to libel me by saying I “deny facts that they don’t like.” And further claims “the facts are that 56 groups affiliated with George Soros and recipients of his financial backing marched,” insinuating that they were paid to march. Wrong. According to politifact.com/truth-o-meter Asra Nomani originated this “information” in an opinion piece that appeared on the Women in the World section of the NY Times website. But Nomani never claimed that Soros or his Open Society Foundation was paying individual protestors. She went on to say “I do believe that most of the participants in the march had genuine concerns. It is not factual that they were paid to march.” Look it up, as there is nothing like the truth!

In the second from last paragraph there is yet another hateful and completely obnoxious attack on all the millions of women who did march. It is even more spiteful and ugly than her first one. However I believe this is a cover-up and that she truly envies these women for their courage and resolve to stand up and march/fight for what they believe. Not to mention the tens and tens of millions of women like Sylvia Runyon, who stood up for the marchers by writing the letter “Thank you for marching” in last week’s The Citizen.

FACE IT, you are the minority and your numbers are getting smaller by the day as many Americans are continuing to drop their support for Trump’s and your putrid agenda.

Sincerely,

Kris Kordella