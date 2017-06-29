Letters to the editor: July 1

Too much time

(In response to: ‘Aggressive, plentiful fowl draw ire of lakeshore residents,’ The Citizen, June 10, 2017, page 1)

Dear Editor,

Wow, some people in Ortonville and Brandon have too much time on their hands.

Worrying about chickens, geese and even a swan.

Come on—leave the natural critters alone—maybe it’s time to go back to the city.

Edith Mitchell

Great job on Oakwood

Dear Editor,

Kudos to the Road Commission for Oakland County and all their co-workers for the fine job they are doing on Oakwood Road.

They have remained cheerful and helpful during the traffic delays despite the motorists honking their horns and making impatient gestures.

Bonnie Beltramo

Third annual Art in the Park & Movie Night

Dear Editor,

Brandon Township Parks and Recreation has been honored to host our 3rd Annual Art in the Park & Movie Night. By our side were our many local sponsors who helped make this night a success: ACE hardware, Brandon Family Dental, MDTS, Elowsky Lawn Services, and Ortonville Rotary. A big thank you also to our sponsors who offered support by in-kind service or monetary contributions: The Citizen newspaper, Valley Tent Rental, and the Ortonville Lions Club.

Family fun was had by many at the Brandon Township Community Park. We would also like to say a special thank you to Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance (BGYA) for volunteering at the car show, Oakland County Parks and Recreation for donating the inflatables, Party Animals Petting Zoo, Hot off the Iron, and Sweet Treats. Thank you to all who came out and enjoyed this event!

Sincerely,

Brandon Township Parks and

Recreation Staff

Thank you community

Dear Editor,

The Lions Club of Ortonville wants to thank all who supported and helped organize a very successful ride and display of the Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial wall provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 154 Clinton Township.

The memorial was escorted from the Clarkston American Legion by over 150 motorcycles and many of whom are veterans. We escorted the wall under a huge American flag to Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road. Special thanks to Brandon, Independence and Oxford township fire departments; the Oakland County Sheriff from Brandon, Independence and Oxford substations; the Road Commission for Oakland County and the Brandon Township Parks Department. Also, the Clarkston American Legion & Ortonville VFW and their honor guards, Patriot Guard Riders, Iron Order M/C, Wild Pigs M/C and all the many riders who joined in supporting our veterans.

The free picnic was provided by the Ortonville Lions Club. Special thanks to Fred Waybrant, Lions Eddie Albertson, Gerald Edwards, Herb and Sue Hogan and Roger Ingles. A very special thank you to Lion Terry Rylance who negotiated for two years to bring the wall to our community. The Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial will return to the area on Aug.5 at Good Times in Goodrich.

TheOrtonville Lions Club