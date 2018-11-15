Letters to the Editor Nov. 17

Thank you

Dear Editor,

Thank you to all of the people who helped fill the truck on Nov. 10 for the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund! After three hours at Bueches, the truck went from empty to full with all the generous donations of the shoppers. We also collected $400 in Bueches gift cards and $187 cash. Thank you to the many organizations who also helped collect for the Thanksgiving distribution, and to the many volunteers who helped set up, clean up, sort and bag the items for the 167 families that are being helped with Thanksgiving dinner this year. Many hands make light work!

Thank you again and have a very Happy Thanksgiving!

Neil and Robin Loughlin