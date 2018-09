Senior baseball

Dear Editor,

We would like to thank the Bottoms Up Food & Spirits in Groveland Township, for sponsoring our Clarkston, senior softball team. It’s difficult to find sponsors for a bunch of old folks who want to remember their youth. Since most of our players are in their 70s and 80s, we never know when we will play for the last time before we play with the angels.

I hope that other businesses will consider sponsoring senior teams.

Walt Dilber