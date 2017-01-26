Library closed due to well

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp

.- The library closed on Jan. 25 for emergency well repairs and is expected to remain shuttered to the public for up to 10 days.

Library Director Rebecca Higgerson explained that after repeated well breaks in the past three years, the library board approved during a Jan. 6 special meeting a contract with Brown Drilling Company of Howell to replace the facility’s well pump, tank, and line at a cost not to exceed $30,000.

“It was an emergency in that we didn’t want to wait for the January board meeting,” said Higgerson. “We never had any issue with the water, we had it tested during this break and it passed every test.”

The latest break was discovered after water was bubbling up int the parking lot from a crack in the pipe by the wellhead. The board concluded after three repairs in three years, it would be best to replace parts in the 16-year-old system. The well had to be located under the parking lot in order to keep it away from the septic field. A lack of water to the building during the replacement of well components requires the library shutdown. Employees will continue to be paid during their hiatus as it was due to circumstances beyond their control.

“We are all distraught,” said Higgerson. “We had great programming that was scheduled. We agree with the community that is very sad, too, but it is the right thing to do and the best thing from a financial standpoint. We have to take care of this facility.”

Most library programs will be rescheduled. Any items that come due during the closed period will not be assessed fines.

Higgerson urges library patrons to check the library’s website, www.brandonlibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page for updates as the library will open as soon as work is completed.

“You have our sincere promise we will open as soon as possible because we understand how important we are in the community and we want to serve patrons the best way we can,” she said.