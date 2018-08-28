Linda Blower

BLOWER, LINDA SUE of Ortonville went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2018. She was 68.

She was born October 3, 1949 to the late Joseph Larry and Frances Louise (nee: Rhodes) Fouts. She is survived by her loving fiancé Billy Swayne; two children, Frances (Mike) Stites-Bennett and Aaron (Karen) Stites; two grandchildren Adrianna Stites and Rea Stites; she was preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Stites. Linda was employed for 20 years at CPI Ad Agency in Walled Lake. She was a hairdresser for many years. An avid Red Wings fan, she was able to attend the Winter Classic at Wrigley field to watch the Red Wings against the Blackhawks. Linda was a good hearted person and the sunshine of her family and friends. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com