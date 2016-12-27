Linda Gail Pryor

PRYOR, LINDA GAIL of Harbor Beach, Michigan formerly of Ortonville; died December 27, 2016. She was 79. Born November 2, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Elvis and Regina (nee: Chadwick) Durham. She married David Pryor on May 9, 1961 in Dearborn. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David Pryor; three children, Todd (Liany) Pryor, Troy Pryor and Dora (Matt) Bechtold; four grandchildren, Patrick, Roneric and R

onnie Pryor and Isabella Bechtold; Linda along with her husband formerly owned the Ortonville Stockyard. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com