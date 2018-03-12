Linda Roberts

ROBERTS, LINDA LEE of Ortonville; died March 9, 2018; She was 69.

Born April 1, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan the late Ross John and Eileen Christina (nee: Kaley) Theakston. She married David H. Roberts on November 21, 1964. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Roberts; three grandchildren, Lacey (Tom Styers) Roberts, David A. (Katie) Roberts and Jake Roberts; three great grandchildren, Ella, Olivia and Cameron Roberts; one brother, Dennis Theakston; one sister, Donna (Tom) Donaldson; also survived by many nieces and nephews; she was preceded in death by one son, David E. Roberts. Linda was a member of the Campbell-Richmond American Legion, Clarkston. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Rev. Michael Goddard, officiating. Interment will follow at Sashabaw Plains Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Childrens Heart Foundation www.childrensheartfoundation.org. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com