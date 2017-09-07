Local assistance

Discussions are currently underway between Brandon and Groveland townships to assist those impacted by the recent flooding and hurricane in Texas.

“As we watch the heartbreak which is happening in Texas and now wondering what will happen to our friends in Florida, it is evident a lot of help will be needed for a long time,” said Karyn Milligan, of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Currently a truck large enough to hold items such as water, clothing, food and cleaning supplies is needed. In addition, a group or individuals are needed to drive the collection to Texas.

Contact Karyn Milligan 248- 627-3965 ext. 103 for information.