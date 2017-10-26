Local church eyes vacant BFIS property

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- At Wednesday’s special school board meeting, potential buyers on one of the three properties the school district currently has for sale was discussed.

Potential buyer, local resident Doug Nanney, addressed the board seeking the Brandon Fletcher Intermediate School as not only a place to run his church on Sundays, but also as a place to host a trade school for adults wishing to learn a trade such as plumbing or electrical.

Though both school properties have interested buyers, no offers have been accepted yet.

The 2.3 acre Sherman Court proerty, however, has had no interest, said Matt Outlaw district superintendent.

“Plante Moran is recommending that we highlight (the Sherman Court) that this property can be split,” said Outlaw.

The property is in a residential area with much smaller acreage per property, so Plante Moran recommends that the district market it as splitable, so a buy who wants just an acre could purchase the amount of land they want.

The three properties have been on the market since March of this year. Plante Moran CRESA has been seeking buyers. Most recently, the township has discussed purchasing the Belle Ann school but has not yet decided on the purchase.

Belle Ann has been closed since 2013, and Brandon Fletcher Intermediate school closed at the end of the 2016-17 school year. Both closed due to drops in enrollment, which has been dropping since 2011. In the recent audit, it was revealed that the student numbers have dropped 755 students since the 2010-11 school year.