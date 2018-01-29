Atlas Twp.– -Laura Senish, 14, a student at Genesee Early College and township resident has been selected for the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House. She will perform the trumpet Feb. 4 in New York at Carnegie Hall and July 21 in Sydney, Australia at the Sydney Opera House with the honors band. Senish will join other performers from 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Qatar, and South Korea.

“I love to play,” said Senish, who has studied music for six years and is a member of the Flint Youth Wind Ensemble at the Flint institute of Music. “I will continue striving to excel at the trumpet, but maybe not as a professional.”

Senish was inspired to play by English trumpet soloist Alison Balsom and her father, Terry.

“My dad played when he was my age—I use his trumpet,” she said. “He is very good but I aspire to be better someday.”

Senish auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. She also auditioned and was selected to play in the MSBOA All-State Band in Grand Rapids. She was invited to play her trumpet in local Junior High Honor bands in 2016 and 2017. She also attended Michigan’s Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in the summer of 2016.

Laura is the daughter of Terrence and Jennifer Senish.

The trip to Sydney is quite an expense. If any in the community want to help defray costs, please send donations to: ELGA Credit Union, 8125 S. State Rd., Goodrich MI 48438 – c/o Laura Senish.