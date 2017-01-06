Loretta Jean Yelanich

YELANICH, LORETTA JEAN of Ortonville. Died Jan. 6, 2017.

She was 77.

Born June 30, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Mary (nee: Suri) Imbier. She is survived by two sons, Mark (Lisa) Yelanich and Joseph (Julie) Yelanich; four grandchildren, Hannah, Emily, Paige and Catherine Yelanich; she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gordon Yelanich and one granddaughter, Grace Yelanich whom she has joined them in Heaven. Loretta was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Her final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St. Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, Michigan 48462. To send a condolence please go to www.villagefh.com .