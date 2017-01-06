Loretta Jean Yelanich

By on No Comment

YELANICH, LORETTA JEAN of Ortonville.  Died Jan. 6, 2017.

 She was 77.  

Born June 30, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Mary (nee: Suri) Imbier.  She is survived by two sons, Mark (Lisa) Yelanich and Joseph (Julie) Yelanich; four grandchildren, Hannah, Emily, Paige and Catherine Yelanich; she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gordon Yelanich and one granddaughter, Grace Yelanich whom she has joined them in Heaven.  Loretta was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville.  A memorial service will be held in the spring.  Her final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.  Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St.  Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, Michigan 48462.  To send a condolence please go to www.villagefh.com .

Loretta Jean Yelanich added by on
View all posts by David Fleet →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.