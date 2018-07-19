Lunch prices hiked

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The lunch prices at Brandon High School and Middle School will be going up this fall.

At the board of education on July 16, the board unanimously voted to raise the price of lunches for the high school and middle school by .25 cents, and raise the price of a la carte items and catering by 25 percent.

“We don’t want to compromise the quality of the food,” said Janice Meek, executive director of business services. “That would probably lead to less sales.”

The prices at both elementary schools for lunches will stay the same. The reasoning for the price hike is to help compensate for lower revenues. The cause is not certain. Though there has been a decline in enrollment the last few years, this past school year was the first to have a significant decline in lunch revenue.

“We didn’t make changes, we upgraded, added the salad bar,” said Suzanne Evenson. “Around here, they pay $2.75-$3.25.”

The price hike for the upper grade levels is not uncommon in surrounding school districts, as the portion sizes are larger as mandated federally for the various ages.

“I can see the logic in that,” said board president Diane Salter.

The prices for lunch are usually $2.75, and at the middle and high school will now be $3. K-5 will remain the same.