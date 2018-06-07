M-15, Brandon banners now fly

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-Thanks to the efforts of a Brandon High School senior and school official street banners are now up in Ortonville and along M-15.





David Wyatt, vice principal of BHS, and Taryn Vlad, BHS senior spoke with Village of Ortonville officials about a year ago about splitting the cost of the banners attached to the light posts in the downtown area. By splitting the cost, banners could be alternated between Home of the Blackhawks promoting the school district and The Village of Ortonville.

The banners went up in the village last summer time and this spring along M-15.

The pair did the same thing for the township and asked to split the costs for the banners now along M-15. The Michigan Department of Transportation recently approved the banners along M-15.