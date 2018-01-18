Man injured in Brandon Township house fire

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-At 2:47 a.m., Jan. 14, Brandon Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of Seymour Lake Road on the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, the attached garage was fully engulfed in flames and firefighters fought to keep the fire from spreading to the residence, said Brandon Fire Chief David Kwapis.

“A 35-year-old male was in the garage at the time of the fire,” said Kwapis. “The individual received burns to his head, hands and face—serious in nature. He was transported to Hurley Medical Center, Flint. Another individual was in the home at the time and awoken by the fire but not injured.”

Water for the fire was transported from Persimmon Court near Seymour Lake Road.

“Getting water was not an issue,” he said. “A concern was the ice build up on the road from bringing the water to the fire. Temperatures were very cold that night.”

According to the data from the Oakland County Airport, temperatures were zero at midnight Jan. 14. The Road Commission for Oakland County responded to spread salt on the road due to the ice.

The roof over the garage collapsed on the fire and house was about a 75 percent loss, added Kwapis. The last Brandon truck left the fire at 10 a.m., Sunday but returned later in the day for a few spot fires. An Atlas Township firefighter was injured and transported for examination.

Brandon Fire Department received mutual aid from Atlas Township, Groveland Township, Hadley Township, Independence Township and Oxford fire departments. An OCSO Fire Investigator responded to the scene to conduct a cause and origin investigation. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental in nature. The incident remains under investigation.