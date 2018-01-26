Mark Collins

COLLINS, Mark Douglas – of Davison, age 60, passed away peacefully January 26, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. A Funeral Liturgy will be held 2:30 PM Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Rd., Davison; Rev. Fr. Andrew A. Czajkowski officiating. Burial will be in St. John Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 PM Saturday and 1:30 – 2:30 PM Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Mesothelioma Foundation.

Mark was born in Detroit, MI on May 9, 1957, son of Ronald and Sandra (Podles) Collins. He married Becca Spratt on November 5, 2016. Mark was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to his berry bushes and wood working. Mark loved to travel, go on adventures and attend any sales, whether it was an estate, garage or storage. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a very proud member of the Pipefitter Local #636, following in his grandfather, Julius Podles’ footsteps. Mark was such a strong, faithful, good and honest man, a true man of God.

Mark is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Becca; children, Kirk and Kelley Collins; stepchildren, Trevor and Amanda Spratt; granddaughters, Lola and Emma Collins; mother, Sandra (Donald) Collins; sister, Celeste (Louis) Sorrentino; best friend, Charles Rich; nieces and nephew, Julia, Emma and Joseph; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Collins.

Mark will be loved forever, always missed and never forgotten.

