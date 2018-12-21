Mark Denson Aaron

AARON, MARK DENSON of Otter Lake. Died December 18, 2018. He was 62. Born April 22, 1956 in Royal Oak, Michigan to the late Philip and Theresa (nee: Young) Aaron. He is survived by one son, Scott (Kelly) Aaron and one daughter, Michelle Aaron; four grandchildren, Brenee`and Bre’ann Aaron, Morgan and Chelsea Brooks; five brothers, James Aaron, Christopher Aaron, Patrick (Sherry) Aaron, Michael Aaron and Philip Aaron. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Peter and Paul Church Cemetery, North Branch. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com