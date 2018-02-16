Marlene Rae Wilson

WILSON, MARLENE RAE of Goodrich; died February 15, 2018; She was 49. Born February 19, 1968 in Pontiac, Michigan to Allen Russell and Joyclyn Jeanne (nee: Rowe) Lewis. She married William “Bill” Wilson September 24, 1987 in Waterford, MI. She is survived by her loving Husband, Bill; two children, Heather (Eric) Ignash and Quinton Wilson; mother, Joyce Lewis; three sisters, Kathy Lewis, Margaret Wickline and Loretta (Kory) Young; one brother, Gary (Jane) Lewis; seven nieces and nephews, Carrie Schrepfer, Kelley Sunman-Davis, Sarah Lewis, Jessica Revoldt, Rachael Lewis-Colwell, Chris and Jennifer Wickline. Marlene was formerly employed at Brandon Middle School in the cafeteria. A celebration of Marlene’s life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesee County Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com