Marvin Howard Leece of Ortonville; Died November 22, 2017.

He was 91.

Born in Clarkston, Michigan on November 3, 1926 to the late Howard and Bernice (nee: Reeves) Leece. He married Janice Newsome on June 15, 1968 in Highland, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice; five children, Mona (the late Harvey) Gauthier, Darra (Linda) La Gest, VanDee (Mark) Lacy, Marcus (Shannon) Leece and LeeAnn (Frank) Cox; two brothers, Donald (Helen) Leece and Kenneth (the late Marilyn) Leece; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; he was preceded in death by one grandson, Michael Gauthier and his brother-in-law Melvin Inglett. Marvin retired from Pontiac Motor after 44 years of service. He was veteran of the U.S. Army-WWII and a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com