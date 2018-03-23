Mary Elizabeth Drouillard

DROUILLARD, MARY ELIZABETH of Ortonville; died March 22, 2018. She was 88. Born on December 31, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Francis and Elizabeth (nee: Kavanaugh) Higgins. She is survived by five children, Michael Drouillard, Francis (Nanette Brichetto) Drouillard, Dianne Collins, James (Patricia) Drouillard, Jeffrey Drouillard; four grandchildren, Rachel Collins, Tiffany Barker, Kameron and Jason Drouillard; one great grandson, Liam Barker; one brother, Jim (Helen) Higgins; two sisters, Jiny McGrain and Helen (Floyd) Robinson; she was preceded in death by two sons, Steven and Paul Drouillard; one brother, Patrick Higgins. Mary’s passion was to ride her horses. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com