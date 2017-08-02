Mary Jane Hickey

HICKEY, Mary Jane – age 89, passed away on August 1, 2017 in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2017 from 4pm – 8pm with Rosary Prayer Service at 7pm at Hill Funeral Home – 11723 S. Saginaw Street, Grand Blanc, Michigan. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 7, 2017 at 11am with one hour of visitation prior to mass with Father Gerry Frawley celebrating at St. Anne’s Catholic Church – 825 South Ortonville Road, Ortonville, MI. Mary was born on May 2, 1928 in Mancelona, Michigan. Mary was the beloved wife of Ernest Hickey for 39 years where they raised and raced harness horses in Ortonville, MI. Ernie passed away on February 5, 2010. She was the mother of Richard, David, and Michael. Loving grandma of 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Mary’s greatest joy was her boys. She enjoyed reading and created beautiful crochet and embroidery pieces. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Munson Hospice in memory of Mary. Please visit www.hillfh.com to leave online condolences for the family.