Mary Jean Faust

FAUST, MARY JEAN of Lewiston; formerly of Ortonville went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 13, 2018. She was 87.

Born in Oxford, Michigan on October 18 1930 to the late Gerald Thomas and Virginia Jean (nee: Brown) Marshall. Mary Jean graduated from Oxford High School in 1948 and worked for Detroit Edison in the Oxford office after graduation. She married Kenneth B. Faust on December 6, 1952 and moved to Ortonville to raise their family. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Kenneth B. Faust; four children, Michael (Victoria) Faust, Thomas (Marsha) Faust, Beverly Britt and Richard (Shelley) Faust; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Mary was a stay at home mom and wife until her last child went to school. She worked at The Village Dry Goods in Ortonville for many years. She was a dispatcher for the Goodrich Ambulance and taught first aid for many years. She was very active going to sporting events, Cub Scout Den leader, Girl Scout Leader (her troop hiked across the State of Michigan). Also a neighborhood chairwoman for the Girl Scouts. She was a member of the Brandon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, life member of the Ortonville VFW Ladies Auxiliary and worked on the Ortonville Century Plus 25 steering committee. After retirement Mary Jean and Ken spent 25 years I the Rio Grande Valley of Texas as snowbirds. She worked many jobs in the parks they stayed in as a manager. She is a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lewiston and was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ortonville and had attended Christ Lutheran Church, Hadley. After settling in Lewiston, MI they enjoyed living in the woods, watching the birds, deer, turkey and bear and taking walks in the wooded trails that was 1 mile south of her childhood cabin, she helped build with her dad.. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 19, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Steven Thiel and Pastor John Kassen, officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowview Memorial Gardens, Davison. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Compassus Hospice, Atlanta, MI. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com