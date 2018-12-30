Mary Lynn Jenks

JENKS, MARY LYNN of Ortonville. Died December 29, 2018 after a long battle with Cushings Disease. She was 66. Born June 18, 1952 in Goodrich, Michigan to Stanley and Lorraine (nee: Johnson) Morgan. She is survived by three daughters, Tabitha (Chris) Amyx, Heather (Chris) Hopkins and Meshell (J.P.) Sullivan; two sons, Scott (the late Tiffanie) Williams and Zachary Zebulon (Caitlin) Jenks; mother, Lorraine Morgan; one sister, Linda (Dave) Coomer; three brothers, Barry Morgan, Alan Morgan and Steven (Kim) Morgan; also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 3, 2019 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson will officiate. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com